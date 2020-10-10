GGMC gets new Board

—Mr. Jimmy Reece to chair

Cabinet has greenlighted the appointment of a new Board of Directors for the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), which will be in place for one year.

The appointment, which was published in a Government Notice, was signed on September 28, 2020, by Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Hon. Gail Teixeira. The appointment will be effective from October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021.

The Board will be chaired by Jimmy Reece and include members: Norman McLean; Kristen Chand Singh; Azeem Baksh, Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) representative; Evan Persaud; Azad Abrahim; Newell Dennison, Commissioner, GGMC; Prithima Kissoon, Attorney General Chambers; Dabria Marcus, GGDMA representative; Urica Primus, Guyana Women Miners Association representative; Bishram Kuppen, Ministry of Labour representative; Eondrene Thompson, Guyana Gold Board representative; Rawle Lewis, Guyana Forestry Commission representative and Vickram Manoo, GGMC workers representative.

The Ex-Officio Members are representatives from the National Toshaos Council, the Guyana Defence Force, the Guyana Police Force and a Legal Advisor from the GGMC.