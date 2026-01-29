GMSA urges youth to pursue technical training as key to industrial growth

The Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) on Wednesday said technical and vocational education is a critical driver of Guyana’s manufacturing, engineering, and industrial growth, particularly as the country advances its development agenda under Budget 2026.

Board Member Peter Pompey (far left), along with the GMSA’s President, Rafeek Khan, Vice President, Ramsay Ali, Executive Director, Govindra Raghubansi, and board member Zahid Khan

It is against this backdrop that GMSA’s board member, Peter Pompey, who is also a leader in construction, urged young people to actively pursue technical and vocational training.

Pompey said the national budget creates the right conditions for the country’s youth to pursue technical and vocational education, with long-standing barriers to employment and skills acquisition now being removed.

He spoke at a media briefing organised by the GMSA, where details of the $1.558 trillion budget aimed at supporting Guyana’s economic growth were discussed.

Pompey pointed out that opportunities now exist for young people from as early as age 16 to access technical and vocational training programmes, many of which are offered free of charge.

“Our young people should gravitate towards technical and vocational training because it will become the bedrock to propelling the very industries that we are talking about,” he added.

Pompey said the creation of high-quality jobs remains central to sustainable development, and engineering and manufacturing hold exceptional potential to transform the economy and uplift citizens.

He thinks that manufacturing and engineering are quick ways to help people join the middle class by providing stable jobs and long-term security.

He also expressed optimism about the year ahead, describing it as an exciting period for national development, while commending the government for adopting a diversified approach to economic growth.

The government is actively working to diversify Guyana’s economy so that it can better withstand economic shocks and market volatility.