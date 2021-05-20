GNBS capable of verifying Breathalysers for Guyana Police Force, other stakeholders

The Legal Metrology Department of the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) has finally built capacity to conduct the verification of breathalyzers used by the Guyana Police Force, other companies and organisations. As the institution responsible for measurements in Guyana, the GNBS has long been sought after by these stakeholders to build capacity to provide this verification service.

As a result, the Bureau recently procured a Breathalyzer Test Bench, which is capable of verifying a wide range of breathalyzers. Additionally, Inspectors were trained to provide the verification service by the supplier of the equipment and by the Measurement Institute of Argentina (INTI).

Breathalyzers would require regular verification to ensure accuracy is maintained. On average, the verification process will take about two hours and a verification certificate would be provided to stakeholders for each equipment verified.

The cost of verification is very affordable. Currently, for an introductory period of three months, the cost of verification is reduced by 25 percent. Stakeholders are encouraged to take advantage of this offer.

With the introduction of this new service by the GNBS, the Guyana Police force would be one of the key beneficiaries. Once a verified instrument is correctly used by the GPF in its enforcement processes, the credibility of the test results would be established. These results will now be able to stand up in a court of law during the prosecution of offenders.

Just recently, the GNBS conducted training on the use of breathalyzers and speed guns for large number of Traffic Ranks across the country. During these sessions, ranks expressed concern about the need have these devices verified.

The GNBS has already procured the necessary equipment to conduct the verification of Speed guns. This service will be rolled out early in the second half of this year.