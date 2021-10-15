GNBS certifies IMEX testing laboratory

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) yesterday October 14, 2021, World Standards Day, for the first time certified IMEX Incorporated Laboratory based on the requirements of the GYS 170:2009 Standard – “General Requirements for the Operation of a Laboratory”. This testing laboratory is now the twenty-first on the current list of Laboratories certified to the Standard under the GNBS Laboratory Certification Programme.

Speaking at the simple but significant ceremony at the laboratory’s location, Section C Enterprise, ECD, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Laboratory, Mr. Eliyah Yehudah expressed his gratitude to the GNBS for certifying the laboratory. He also thanked the Laboratory Team for their support and commitment towards achieving the certification. The CEO gave his commitment to ensure the lab maintains the requirements even as it prepares to expand its facilities and services.

Executive Director (Ag) of the GNBS Ms. Ramrattie Karan and Chief Executive Officer of IMEX, Mr. Eliyah Yehudah

Meanwhile, Executive Director (Ag) of the GNBS, Ms. Ramrattie Karan said she is very pleased to have another Laboratory on-board the Laboratory Certification Programme; conforming to the requirements of the standard. The ED Acting, said “With certification, laboratories will have the requisite systems in place to continuously provide reliable testing services to their clients.” Finally, in addition to congratulating them, she charged the IMEX Laboratory Team to strive to maintain the requirements that are associated with the certification. This was echoed by Technical Officer in the Certification Services Department, Mr. Keon Rankin as he informed the Lab that impromptu surveillance audits will be conducted by the GNBS to check the system during two-year duration of the Certification.

(L-R) Executive Director (Ag) of the GNBS Ms. Ramrattie Karan, Technical Officer at GNBS Mr. Keon Rankin, Laboratory Manager at IMEX Testing Laboratory, Mr. Harrinarine Balram and Chief Executive Officer of IMEX, Mr. Eliyah Yehudah

In his remarks, the Laboratory Manager, Harrinarine Balram said that he is happy to be working in the now certified laboratory. He added that the scope of the certification covers testing in microbiology and chemistry. The range of testing provided include water analyses for pH, Ammonium, Aluminum, total nitrogen, Bio-chemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) and Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD). The laboratory can also test for total coliform, faecal coliform, oil and grease, lead, cyanide, copper and much more.

IMEX Incorporated Laboratory was established in 2017 after spending some years as a pharmaceutical distributor. According to the Operations Manager, Ms. Sheneka Blyden, “The change in the economy brought on by oil and gas has caused the company to diversify to provide crucial environmental services and testing, which include testing for air quality, water quality, noise levels, bulk material testing for moisture, etc.”

Chief Executive Officer of IMEX, Mr. Eliyah Yehudah, Laboratory Manager at IMEX Testing Laboratory, Mr. Harrinarine Balram and other employees of IMEX

Finally, the GNBS encourages other laboratories, which are not yet certified under the certification programme to engage its Certification Services Department to become recognised as meeting the requirements of the National Standard. Surely, it will increase confidence in the test results provided.