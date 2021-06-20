GNBS encourages laboratories to get certified

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) is encouraging laboratories to become certified, which would ensure high quality service for their customers.

Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Lloyd David told DPI that the certification process is simple.

“First of all, the laboratory needs to acquire a copy of the national standard that is available at the Guyana National Bureau of Standards, and what they are required to do next is to work to fulfil the requirements of the standard.”

He explained that the lab can approach GNBS once it has completed the technical requirements articulated in the standard.

Head of Corporate Communications at GNBS, Mr. Lloyd David

“So, what we will do, we will visit the laboratory and audit the system. We have an audit department that audits the system and makes sure that it is meeting the requirements of the standard. Once they are meeting the requirements of the standard, then we can proceed to certify the laboratory.”

Mr. David said the entity would then join the more than 20 laboratories already certified.

In Guyana, laboratories are certified by the GNBS’ National Laboratory Standard GYS 170:2009 “General requirements for the operation of a laboratory.”

This standard allows those laboratories to develop a comprehensive system, meeting technical, safety and management system requirements. Conformity to the standard facilitates the delivery of accurate and reliable test results to clients.

Laboratories which conform to the requirements of this national standard are provided with formal recognition to verify that they have implemented an effective laboratory management system.

The GNBS certifies medical and testing laboratories.

Medical laboratories are those which offer health-related tests, while testing laboratories are used by companies to ensure their products are meeting consistent benchmarks.

To commence the certification process, laboratories can reach out to the GNBS on telephone numbers 219-0064/65/66. The Certification Services Department will provide applicants with a form which when completed and submitted would allow the department to proceed with an assessment.

The application form is also available on the website at https://gnbsgy.org/ under the Certification tab.