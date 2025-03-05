GOAL celebrates over 300 scholars completing master’s degrees through UNICAF

GOAL continues its mission of transforming lives through education by celebrating the success of more than 300 scholars who have completed their master’s degrees at UNICAF’s partner institutions. In 2025 alone, 271 GOAL scholars graduated through programmes offered by Liverpool John Moores University (UK), the University of East London (UK), UNICAF University, Malawi, and UNICAF University, Zambia.

This accomplishment builds on the 94 graduates from 2024, bringing the total number of GOAL scholars who have earned their master’s degrees via the GOAL/UNICAF partnership to 365. The ongoing collaboration underscores GOAL’s unwavering commitment to providing postgraduate educational opportunities to Guyanese citizens. Below is a detailed breakdown of the universities, programs, and corresponding number of graduates for 2025:

University Graduate Programme Number of Graduates UNICAF in partnership with Liverpool John Moores University, UK MA in Criminology and Social Policy 3 MA in Leadership in Education 6 MSc in International Public Health 23 MA in International Relations 1 MA in Education 90 MA in Mass Communications 2 LLM 5 UNICAF University, Malawi MSc in Organisational Psychology 4 UNICAF University, Zambia MA in Educational Leadership and Management 61 Master of Arts in English Language and Literature 4 MA in Public Administration 10 MA in Education 2 MBA 5 MSc in Healthcare Management 9 MSc in Oil and Gas with Energy Management 1 UNICAF in partnership with University of East London, UK MBA 9 LLM 6 MSc Data Science 1 MSc International Relations 3 MSc Construction Engineering Management 4 MSc in Oil and Gas with Energy Management 6 MSc in International Business Management 11 MSc in Information Security and Digital Forensics 5 TOTAL 271

By offering a diverse range of programmes including education, public health, international relations, law, business administration, GOAL through UNICAF has facilitated the specialisation of skills and knowledge scholars need to excel in their respective fields.

Professor Jacob Opadeyi, GOAL’s Director, stated that the success of these scholars reflects both the quality and breadth of educational opportunities provided through this strategic partnership, “ultimately contributing to the strengthening of Guyana’s human capital and the realization of the nation’s development goals”.

