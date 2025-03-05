Search

GOAL celebrates over 300 scholars completing master’s degrees through UNICAF

March 5, 2025

GOAL continues its mission of transforming lives through education by celebrating the success of more than 300 scholars who have completed their master’s degrees at UNICAF’s partner institutions. In 2025 alone, 271 GOAL scholars graduated through programmes offered by Liverpool John Moores University (UK), the University of East London (UK), UNICAF University, Malawi, and UNICAF University, Zambia.

This accomplishment builds on the 94 graduates from 2024, bringing the total number of GOAL scholars who have earned their master’s degrees via the GOAL/UNICAF partnership to 365. The ongoing collaboration underscores GOAL’s unwavering commitment to providing postgraduate educational opportunities to Guyanese citizens. Below is a detailed breakdown of the universities, programs, and corresponding number of graduates for 2025:

UniversityGraduate ProgrammeNumber of Graduates
UNICAF in partnership with Liverpool John Moores University, UKMA in Criminology and Social Policy3
MA in Leadership in Education6
MSc in International Public Health23
MA in International Relations1
MA in Education90
MA in Mass Communications2
LLM5
UNICAF University, MalawiMSc in Organisational Psychology4
UNICAF University, ZambiaMA in Educational Leadership and Management61
Master of Arts in English Language and Literature4
MA in Public Administration10
MA in Education2
MBA5
MSc in Healthcare Management9
MSc in Oil and Gas with Energy Management1
UNICAF in partnership with University of East London, UKMBA9
LLM6
MSc Data Science1
MSc International Relations3
MSc Construction Engineering Management4
MSc in Oil and Gas with Energy Management6
MSc in International Business Management11
MSc in Information Security and Digital Forensics5
TOTAL 271

By offering a diverse range of programmes including education, public health, international relations, law, business administration, GOAL through UNICAF has facilitated the specialisation of skills and knowledge scholars need to excel in their respective fields.

Professor Jacob Opadeyi, GOAL’s Director, stated that the success of these scholars reflects both the quality and breadth of educational opportunities provided through this strategic partnership, “ultimately contributing to the strengthening of Guyana’s human capital and the realization of the nation’s development goals”.

