GOAL Scholarship Programme under constant evaluation to meet national development needs – Min Ally

Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally, has reaffirmed that the government conducts ongoing reviews of the GOAL Scholarship Programme to ensure accountability, quality and relevance.

Speaking during the consideration of the estimates and expenditure for Budget 2026, Minister Ally said the programme is not static, but subject to continuous evaluation.

Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally

“Secretaries themselves will do a review of even students who have graduated from GOAL to see what they’re doing, where they’re employed, etc. So it’s a continuous process,” he explained.

The minister noted that course offerings are also assessed in consultation with agencies to ensure alignment with national development needs and workforce demands.

In response to questions about programme oversight, Minister Ally emphasised that accreditation remains a priority in selecting partner institutions.

He further indicated that the ministry remains open to feedback from students, adding that his office is accessible to scholars who wish to raise concerns or provide constructive input.

The minister reiterated that the government remains committed to strengthening the GOAL initiative through sustained monitoring and improvements, as part of broader investments in human capital development under Budget 2026.