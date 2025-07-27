GOG Consulate General New York : Guyana’s Emancipation Day Observance in Brooklyn

The Government of Guyana is pleased to announce that an Emancipation Day Observance Event will take place on Thursday, July 31, 2025, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the Medgar Evers College, Edison O. Jackson Auditorium in Brooklyn, New York. This event will be hosted by the Consulate General of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana and will feature esteemed guest speaker, Professor John Edward Greene, Chancellor of the University of Guyana. The program will also include keynote remarks from Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, Guyana’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Michael E. Brotherson, Consul General of Guyana to New York, and other distinguished officials.

Emancipation Day is an important occasion that honours the abolition of slavery and pays homage to the strength, resilience, and sacrifices of our African ancestors. Their enduring spirit paved the way for many of Guyana’s cultural and political achievements. This event will encourage reflection on our shared history and reaffirm our collective responsibility to the values of freedom, justice and dignity, principles that remain central to Guyana’s development and prosperity.

This year’s event will feature vibrant cultural performances, a Libation ceremony, authentic Guyanese and African cuisine, dances, and artistic expressions that celebrate the African influence on Guyanese society, all reflecting the diversity that defines us as Guyanese and highlighting our commitment to national unity.

All members of the Guyanese diaspora in New York and beyond are invited to attend this meaningful occasion. The diaspora, particularly in New York remains a crucial player in shaping an inclusive future for all Guyanese. The diaspora’s continued cultural and economic contributions are crucial to Guyana’s global presence and development trajectory, and the Government of Guyana is committed to ensuring full participation of each Guyanese.

The Guyana Consulate in New York can be contacted for further information.