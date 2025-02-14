Government advancing telemedicine to link international healthcare providers

The government is enhancing its telemedicine initiative to transform it into a world-class system integrated with international healthcare providers.

The move forms part of the government’s holistic efforts to modernise the healthcare sector through technology.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali stated that telemedicine will be linked with renowned health institutions such as Mount Sinai and Northwell in the United States and facilities in India.

Officially launched in 2022, telemedicine is a new concept undertaken by the government to bridge the healthcare gap between the hinterland and the coastland.

It is a two-way, real-time interactive communication between a patient and a healthcare specialist at different sites.

“That is why we are partnering with the best so that our telemedicine programme can be a global one that fits into leading health institutions and that has already started,” President Ali stated.

He made these remarks while dismissing the opposition’s allegations of corruption and race-baiting tactics, which he said were attempts to undermine the government’s progress.

“That is their strategy, using race-baiting and criticising because of the inroads we are making,” he said during a live broadcast on Thursday.

Currently, 84 telemedicine sites are in operation, particularly in hinterland communities.

The clinic is equipped with a digital stethoscope, pulse oximeter, infrared thermometer and blood pressure monitor among other technological devices. A Community Health Worker (CHW) in Gunns Village interacts with a medical specialist using the telemedicine system

These sites are equipped with audio and video technology and integrated medical devices that enable clinicians to evaluate, diagnose, and treat patients remotely.

President Ali emphasised that integrating telemedicine with international institutions is a critical step in establishing a modern, world-class healthcare system.

“We are talking about building a platform in which we integrate our capacity and capability in the private and public sectors that will support the building of this modern, world-class healthcare system,” the head of state noted.

The People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC) administration remains committed to delivering quality and efficient healthcare services to all Guyanese, particularly in remote areas where access remains a challenge. President Ali also reiterated the government’s vision to transform Guyana into a regional hub for healthcare services.

