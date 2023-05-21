Government approves Local Content Annual Plans for ExxonMobil, Halliburton, TechnipFMC, Saipem and Baker Hughes

In keeping with provisions set out under the Local Content Act, the Ministry of Natural Resources, on Monday approved the Local Content Annual Plans of five major oil companies operating in Guyana. These plans were approved for the reporting year, 2023.

At the simple ceremony, held in the ministry’s boardroom, Minister of Natural Resources Hon. Vickram Bharrat M.P. was joined by key representatives of the signing companies — President of ExxonMobil Guyana, Mr. Alistair Routledge; Area Director for Guyana, Suriname and Trinidad of TechnipFMC, Mr. Nicolas Siccard; Country Lead of Halliburton Guyana, Mr. Vahman Jurai; Country Manager of Bakers Hughes Guyana Mr. Jon Charles Rhodes and the Country Manager of Saipem Guyana, Mr. Gianluigi Della Rosa. The team comprised, too, the Director of the Local Content Secretariat, Dr. Martin Pertab, and the ministry’s Legal Officer, Mr. Michael Munroe.

Minister of Natural Resources Hon. Vickram Bharrat M.P., hands over the approved Local Content Annual Plan to President of ExxonMobil Guyana, Mr. Alistair Routledge. The men are joined in the background by Director of the Local Content Secretariat Dr. Martin Pertab and the ministry’s Legal Officer Mr. Michael Munroe

As stated in the Local Content Act, contractors, sub-contractors and licensees operating in Guyana’s petroleum sector must submit a Local Content Annual Plan, outlining in detail their procurement, employment and capacity development plans for the reporting year. Minister Bharrat noted that these plans reaffirm the Government of Guyana’s goal of ensuring that companies invest heavily in the development of local content. With an enhanced value chain, the minister stated that Guyanese suppliers are given a fair opportunity to not only tap directly into the nation’s burgeoning petroleum sector, but to also build, strengthen and expand their business’ capacity and services.

Minister of Natural Resources Hon. Vickram Bharrat M.P., hands over the approved Local Content Annual Plan to Country Lead of Halliburton Guyana Mr Vahman Jurai

He went on to say, “We are pleased to see the commitment of these companies to local content, and we look forward to working with them to ensure that the goals of the Local Content Act are achieved. This is a crucial step towards building a sustainable oil and gas industry that benefits all Guyanese.”

Meanwhile, Halliburton’s Country Lead commented that the company is proud of its commitment to local talent and vendor development in Guyana. He added, “Through the Secretariat’s guidance and our management team’s dedication, our expectation is to continue not just meeting, but exceeding, our local content and sustainable development targets.”

Technip’s TechnipFMC’s Area Director echoed similar sentiments. “Growing local content is not an obligation, this is how we do things from a TechnipFMC standpoint. Since the commencement of our activities in Guyana in 2017, we have indeed endeavoured to gradually develop our local content: through developing a Guyanese workforce… through growing a pool of passionate local subcontractors, and through investing into TechnipFMC’s very own support asset in Guyana – our world-class service base.

Minister of Natural Resources Hon. Vickram Bharrat M.P., hands over the approved Local Content Annual Plan to TechnipFMC’s Area Director for Guyana, Suriname and Trinidad Mr. Nicolas Siccard





The combination of those three pillars enabled the complete repatriation of our activities in the country at the end of 2021, and has been the foundation on which we built our successes today.”

Importantly too, the five companies were also awarded their Certificates of Compliance from the Local Content Secretariat.

These certificates confirm that the respective companies have delivered on commitments and targets set out in their annual plans. Since the establishment of the local content legislation, this will be the first occasion on which these Certificates of Compliance have been issued. The secretariat is currently in the process of awarding certificates to other companies, as it makes good on its legislative commitment of ensuring that the spirit of local content in Guyana is upheld.

