Government commissions new $34M Foulis Nursery School

The government opened a brand-new nursery school in Foulis, located along the East Coast corridor.

This facility will provide a safe and conducive learning environment for 40 pupils from Foulis and Paradise.

It was constructed for $34 million.

The new school features spacious classrooms, play areas, and various amenities. It currently has three trained teachers, which will increase to five trained teachers for the upcoming school term.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, commissioned the new facility on Monday.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, commissioning Foulis Nursery School

This nursery school is part of a larger initiative that has seen the construction of over 54 nursery schools in the past five years, aiming to improve access to quality early childhood education.

In addition to building new schools, the government has reconstructed 13 existing nursery schools and expanded 39 others during the same period.

Some of the pupils of Foulis Nursery School

These efforts reflect the government’s commitment to ensuring that every child, no matter where they live, has access to safe, modern, and inclusive learning environments from the earliest stages of their educational journey.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand interacting with pupils of Foulis Nursery School

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand interacting with pupils of Foulis Nursery School

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand interacting with pupils of Foulis Nursery School