Government committed to technological development – Prime Minister

– Launches new ICT Innovation Challenge

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, who is performing the functions of President, today, said that the Government is committed to supporting technologically-driven innovations as part of its development agenda.

During the launch of the Inaugural Innovation Challenge 2022, the Prime Minister explained that the Government is steadfast in creating a digital ecosystem in Guyana which will create a variety of benefits for Guyanese people.

He said the use of ICT has multi-sectoral benefits that would widely impact the country’s growth.

“We see ICT as a driver of change, a tool for innovation and development and an eliminator of social barriers….ICT can effectively ensure government transparency, citizen participation, international economic integration, improve living standards, narrow the digital divide and improve biodiversity utilisation and management”.

The event, themed “transitioning through innovation”, is coordinated by the Industry and Innovation Unit of the Prime Minister’s Office, in collaboration with GTT.

Prime Minister Phillips congratulated the participants for their commitment to national development by using their ideas to effect positive change in the country.

The competition, which will commence on March 25 and conclude on the 27, will see Guyanese programmers competing at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) to create technology solutions that can address socio-economic challenges in Guyana.

Chief Executive Officer of GTT, Damian Blackburn, said that the telecommunication company is proud to support the initiative, which fits directly into its promise of strengthening communities and innovate for the benefit of all Guyanese.

“I was delighted that we were getting involved because something practical is going to come out of this. I’m proud to lead hundreds of Guyanese innovators at GTT every day… through innovation, bringing new systems, new solutions, to people in a digital way that is going to strengthen our communities”. Director of the Industry and Innovation Department, Shahrukh Husain, was also present at the event.