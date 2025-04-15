Government dismisses IDPADA-G remarks as nonsensical, divisive

– Labour minister reaffirms the government’s inclusive approach

Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton has dismissed as “nonsensical” and “divisive” the recent comments made by Chairman of the International Decade for People of African Descent-Guyana (IDPADA-G), Vincent Alexander, which accused the government of marginalising Afro-Guyanese.

The comments were made following Minister Hamilton’s address at the United Nations Permanent Forum on People of African Descent, held at the UN Headquarters in New York.

Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton

The forum, which runs under the theme “United for reparatory justice in the age of artificial intelligence,” concludes on Thursday.

In a Tuesday interview with the Department of Public Information, Minister Hamilton said the claim bears no relation to the government’s track record.

“It’s so sad that when these guys who want to suggest that they represent people of African descent’s interest, when they have the opportunity…they [would] rather utilise their two minutes to…bring this narrative that is profane in nature [and] has no basis in reality,” he said.

The minister added that while the forum was designed to address developmental challenges, such as those posed by artificial intelligence, individuals had used the platform to promote what he described as hate, racism, and division.

The labour minister argued that Afro-Guyanese have begun to reject what they see as an attempt to monopolise their representation.

“Vincent Alexander and IDPADA-G have assigned to themselves that they are the spokespersons for Afro-Guyanese. And daily, thousands of Guyanese are saying to them, ‘you go to hell, you don’t speak for me’,” he stated.

Responding to criticisms that the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) had failed to include an Afro-Guyanese commissioner in its delegation, the minister said this was not intentional.

“The reality is that Norris Whitter, who is a member of the ERC, was slated to come to New York…and at the late moment, he declined to come,” he explained.

Minister Hamilton stressed that the Government of Guyana remains committed to delivering inclusive development policies.

“We have rolled out educational programs that will affect positively every Guyanese, including people of African descent. The University of Guyana, being free from this year, will affect positively thousands and tens of thousands of Afro-Guyanese…so the government’s program is delivering to the Guyanese people [and] that includes people of African descent,” he said.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

