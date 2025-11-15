Government invests over $39 billion in agri-sector – Mid Year Report

The government has invested a whopping $39.2 billion in Guyana’s agriculture sector during the first half of 2025, representing significant progress towards national food security goals and the CARICOM 25 by 25+5 initiative.

The expenditure forms part of the $104.6 billion budgeted for the year, supporting expanded production, climate-resilient farming, and reduced reliance on imported food.

Sugar

The sugar industry received $7.8 billion, which helped rehabilitate all five estates and expand value-added production.

Severe rainfall, 400 to 600 mm above normal, hampered mechanised field operations, but 80 hectares were still converted for mechanisation, with 1,880 more hectares planned by year-end.

Harvesting of Sugar

Infrastructure upgrades included new and improved access roads at Albion, Uitvlugt and Rose Hall.

Value-added sugar products such as Demerara Gold sticks and Albion Gems are on track to double production in the second half of 2025.

The Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuco) also hired 470 additional workers, bringing total employment to 8,362.

Rice

The government invested $2.2 billion in the rice industry, including $2 billion in fertiliser support and pesticide assistance, benefiting thousands of farmers.

New technology adoption expanded, with biocontrol predators introduced for paddy bug control and the national GIS Unit supporting farmers through drone monitoring, elevation mapping and crop establishment services.

The quantity of rice that was harvested after one of its trials

Two new drying floors have been completed, and seed paddy production is expected to reach 32,000 bags by year-end. Work also advanced on a crop insurance scheme to assist farmers affected by drought or flooding.

Other Crops

Production of non-traditional crops increased, supported by the distribution of 328,090 vegetable seedlings and agricultural inputs to over 2,600 farmers.

Additionally, a new tissue-culture lab at the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) is expected to become operational by year-end, enabling mass production of plantain, pineapple, coconut and other plantlets.

The government also continued research on onions, cocoa, coffee, wheat, turmeric, nutmeg and other emerging crops.

Corn, Soya and Coconut Industries Advance

The corn and soya programme continued to expand with key infrastructure—including the Tacama wharf and silo upgrades—nearing completion. The private sector invested US$2 million in a 10-ton-per-hour extruder to enhance the nutritional value of soybean meal.

Corn and soya field

The coconut industry added 38 new farmers, 763 new acres, and produced 7,406 seedlings, with 52,000 seed nuts imported. Value-added production, such as cocopeat and fibre, continued with 57 tonnes already processed.

Growth recorded in spices, citrus and high-value crops

Spice cultivation expanded with turmeric and ginger distribution across several regions and training for 95 farmers, with 225 more to be trained by year-end. Citrus farming also grew, with 36,264 saplings produced, 26,525 distributed, and 3,273 acres under cultivation.

Turmeric after it is harvested

High-value crops continued to scale, supported by the expansion of shade houses, 97 new structures built this year, bringing the total to 700 since 2021.

Agro-processing gains momentum

Of the $800 million budgeted, $456.4 million was spent to boost agro-processing. The Parika facility remained operational, the Canal No. 1 dehydrating plant progressed, and a new agri-business hub opened in Bartica.

The Guyana Marketing Corporation introduced 73 new products and expanded Guyana Shop corners to 85 locations locally, adding new outlets in Barbados and at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

Livestock strengthened through new facilities, breeding stock and training

Over $867.7 million was invested in livestock, with new hatcheries, incubators and poultry facilities scheduled for installation across multiple regions.

A modular duck processing facility and a large feed-pelletizer plant, capable of producing 10,000 tonnes per year, are expected by year-end.

The sector continues to diversify with the introduction of improved small-ruminant breeds and training for 1,000 youths in honey production.

Aquaculture and fisheries modernised

The fisheries sector utilised $806.2 million as shrimp hatchery breeding commenced and 20 new brackish-water ponds boosted production by 24 per cent. Fish cage installations expanded across several hinterland communities, with more planned for the second half of the year.

The temporary aquatic nursery for the prawns

Upgrades in monitoring and landing sites continued, including work toward establishing a Fisherman’s Cooperative in Region 2 and the installation of 100 surveillance devices on vessels.

Drainage and Irrigation upgrades remain critical

In response to intensified rainfall and flood threats, the government spent $20.8 billion strengthening drainage and irrigation networks.

Hope-like structures advanced in Regions Five and Six, while works progressed on major pump stations and drainage systems nationwide.