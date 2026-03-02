Government invites bids for multimillion dollar water supply, infrastructural projects

The government is advancing its mission to provide clean and reliable water to remote communities, with a total of $312 million allocated to six water‑supply and infrastructure projects across Regions One, Seven, Eight, Nine, and 10.

The projects, being tendered by Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) under the National Competitive Bidding (NCB) process, aim to strengthen water security, enhance community infrastructure, and improve the quality of life for Hinterland residents.

Over the past four years, the People’s Progressive Party Civic’s (PPP/C) Administration has invested approximately $1.2 billion in Hinterland water and sanitation development, ensuring expanded access and more reliable services for remote communities.

In Budget 2026, over $14 billion has been allocated for specific hinterland infrastructure developments.

Of this sum, $3.15 billion will be used to complete multi-year projects currently underway in Regions Five, Seven, Eight, Nine and Ten.

The six tenders now open for bidding include:

NCB No. GWI‑GoG‑W034‑2026 – Region 10: installation of a new water supply system with a budget of $36 million, set to benefit communities seeking improved access to potable water.

NCB No. GWI‑GoG‑W035‑2026 – Jawalla Secondary School, Region 7: installation of a water supply system for the school, valued at $35 million, which will enhance sanitation and hygiene for students and staff.

NCB No. GWI‑GoG‑W036‑2026 – Kopinang Secondary School, Region 8: another school-based water system installation with a $36 million budget, directly impacting education and health outcomes in the region.

NCB No. GWI‑GoG‑W037‑2026 – Lethem, Region 9: drilling of a potable water well and rehabilitation of surrounding fences, budgeted at $78 million, which will provide sustainable water access to the wider community.

NCB No. GWI‑GoG‑W039‑2026 – Salbora Catchment, Mahdia, Region 8: drilling and rehabilitation works totalling $52 million, supporting local residents and strengthening water infrastructure.

NCB No. GWI‑GoG‑W040‑2026 – Mabaruma, Region 1: installation of a water supply system and community infrastructure development, budgeted at $75 million, ensuring improved water services for the region’s residents.

Interested contractors can obtain bidding documents for a non‑refundable fee of G$5,000 per project from the GWI cashier at Shelter Belt, Vlissengen Road & Church Street, Bel Air Park, Georgetown. Completed bids must be deposited at the National Procurement & Tender Administration, Lot 49 Main & Urquhart Streets, Georgetown, by 9:00hrs on Tuesday, 24 March 2026.

Late submissions will not be accepted. GWI reserves the right to reject any or all bids during the procurement process.

These investments underscore the government’s ongoing commitment to strengthening Hinterland communities, improving access to safe water, and supporting sustainable development across the country.