Government invites proposals for US$300M ammonia and urea plant at Wales

The Government, through the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), is inviting Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) proposals for the establishment of the Guyana Ammonia and Urea Plant (GAUP) at Wales, West Bank Demerara.

The facility will utilise up to 20 million cubic feet of gas per day (MMCFD) from Phase II of the Wales Gas-to-Energy (GTE) pipeline to produce approximately 300,000 tons of fertiliser annually.

The project, valued at an estimated US$300 million, is expected to be operational by 2027/2028, aligning with the completion of Phase II of the GTE project.

The GAUP will operate as a public/private partnership, with the government seeking an EPC contractor to design, construct, and operate the plant while securing a world-class technology licensor. The plant’s output will target both local and regional markets, including Northern Brazil and the Caribbean, to reduce fertiliser prices and support agricultural productivity.

The proposed site is located east of the GTE Combined Cycle Power Plant and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) facility at Wales. The plant will receive lean gas from Guyana Power and Gas Inc. (GPGI), a fully government-owned company.

The government will be responsible for establishing the new company to manage the project, structuring its financing, and securing all necessary contracts and permits. Proposals will be evaluated based on experience, EPC, and operational costs, as well as delivery timelines (see the Office of the Prime Minister press release below).

The deadline for submissions is January 22, 2026, and all proposals must be submitted to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), Main and Urquhart Streets, Georgetown.

For inquiries, interested parties may contact the Gas-to-Energy Task Force at the Office of the Prime Minister via email at gas-to-energy@gte.gov.gy, with a copy to ps@opm.gov.gy, or by telephone at +1 (592) 225-2602.

The Government reserves the right to select suitable partners or annul the process without incurring any liability.