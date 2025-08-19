Government opens new sewing hub at Buxton

Residents of Buxton can now learn sewing and garment-making skills, thanks to a new sewing hub that was opened on Friday, August 15, at Tipperary Hall.

The space is outfitted with six modern sewing machines that are free for residents to use.

It’s part of a push to help people build skills and create new income opportunities.

The brand-new Sewing Hub at Tipperary Hall, Buxton

The hub was commissioned by the Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud.

She encouraged the women of the community to utilise their new sewing skills to start small businesses and become financially independent.

The minister also shared her strong commitment to supporting women. She lamented the importance of helping them gain not just financial strength, but also emotional and mental stability.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, cutting the ribbon during the opening of the new Buxton Sewing Hub

Minister Persaud assured the women at the opening ceremony that they would get whatever support they needed.

“It’s always there through the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security”, she said.

This is the third sewing hub opened in Region Four in just a few weeks.

It reflects the government’s goal of helping people build skills and create better lives.