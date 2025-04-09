Government reaffirms commitment to ‘independent probe’ into Linden shootings

Guyana’s Attorney General has reiterated the government’s commitment to an “arm’s length, independent and impartial” investigation into the fatal police shootings of two Linden residents.

Ronaldo Peters, 21, and Keon Fogenay, a father of four, were killed in separate incidents during recent protests in the town.

Speaking during his Issues in the News programme, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, said the investigation would be conducted without political interference.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali flew to the mining town to engage with families and relatives of the deceased

“What has been promised is an arm’s length, independent, impartial investigation and wherever the chips fall so be it,” he said. “Our government has never been accused of covering up these types of situations. As a matter of policy, we do not subscribe to police brutality, we do not subscribe to violence of any kind.”

Minister Nandlall added that while such incidents are not unique to Guyana, it is the response that defines the government’s commitment to justice.

“The issue is ensuring that they are dealt with in a fair, transparent and lawful manner … And you have that commitment from the President himself, the Minister of Home Affairs, and I am speaking obviously as Attorney General.”

Protests erupted in Linden following Peters’ death, with roads blocked, fires set, and objects thrown at police officers. Tensions escalated further when Fogenay was fatally shot during a confrontation between demonstrators and law enforcement.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali appealed for calm and urged residents to allow the investigation to proceed. The Attorney General echoed the president’s call, cautioning against violence and property damage.

“Two wrongs do not equal a right. Damaging public property or damaging private property, assaulting the police officers, behaving in an unruly and unlawful manner, will not improve the situation,” he said.

President Ali visited Linden later that day, meeting with the families of the deceased and reaffirming the government’s pledge of an independent investigation. The probe is being led by the Regional Security System (RSS), a regional law enforcement body.

Peters was reportedly shot by a police sergeant from the Wismar Police Station in Linden. The officer remains under close arrest at the Tactical Services Unit (TSU), while the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) is collaborating with the RSS on the investigation.

