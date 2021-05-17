Government secures 800,000 Sputnik V vaccines – Min. Anthony

-every adult can be immunised against Covid

The Government has secured a vaccine deal that can lead to Guyana achieving herd immunity soon.

In an interview with DPI on Monday, Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony says the Government has ordered more of the Russian Sputnik V vaccines, which will arrive here soon.

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony

“The Government of Guyana, we’re buying 800,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine and that would be able to give 400,000 persons their full vaccination with that. Because these are two doses, we will have enough for 400,000 people.

In total, we’re going to have 800,000 doses, which would be for 400,000 people. So, we have already secured it, and they will be coming into Guyana in tranches.”

Dr. Anthony said the COVID-19 vaccines would be available for every adult in Guyana. He said individuals should not hesitate to get inoculated as many countries are still struggling to obtain vaccines.

Minister Anthony said the Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali-led Government is safeguarding the nation by ensuring there is enough vaccines to decrease the spread of the disease.

The Government has already bought 200,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccines from Russia, which has been arriving here in batches.

To date, the Ministry has obtained 235, 463 COVID-19 vaccines. This sum includes a consignment of 67,537 Sputnik V vaccines, which arrived in Guyana today.

In addition to the Sputnik V vaccine, the Sinopharm and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines have also been administered in Guyana.

Minister Anthony said over 168,000 individuals have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Guyana, and more than 28,000 persons have been fully immunised against the disease.

The Minister is encouraging all adults to get immunised to lessen their chances of contracting a severe form of Covid. Government is seeking to vaccinate at least 500,000 persons to reach herd immunity.