Government Service Centre to open in Fort Wellington

A new Government Service Centre is set to open in Fort Wellington, Region Five, on Wednesday, offering residents a one-stop location for key public services.

The launch was announced on Tuesday by Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally, in a social media post.

The centre will bring together multiple government services and help improve efficiency and accessibility for citizens in the region.

President Irfaan Ali interacting with an immigration officer at the government service centre at the West Central Mall, Leonora, Region Three

Services available at the facility will include the processing of passports, electronic identification (e-ID) cards, driver’s licences, and birth, death and marriage certificates.

The Fort Wellington facility will be the second Government Service Centre.

The first, located at the West Central Mall in Lenora, Region Three, has delivered faster and more customer-friendly services since its launch.

During its initial hours of operation, approximately 20 e-ID cards were processed.

The centre is also facilitating expedited driver’s licence applications, with the full process expected to take no more than three days.

Plans are in place to introduce same-day processing once on-site printing equipment becomes available.

President Ali said that the role of the government’s online portals will enable citizens to complete their application forms in advance, thereby reducing waiting times at service centres.

Meanwhile, Government Service Centres are expected to be rolled out in Regions Six, Ten and Nine by the first quarter of 2026, as part of wider efforts to improve access to public services and enhance quality of life.