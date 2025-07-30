Government to launch containerised labs countrywide – Pres. Ali announces

The government plans to establish electronic containerised laboratories nationwide, starting with large communities, as it continues to advance the nation’s healthcare system.

The laboratories are part of a broader strategy to make diagnostic tests more accessible and enable early detection of medical conditions such as diabetes and hypertension.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivering the feature address at the commissioning of the $6.6 billion Bath Regional Hospital in Region Five

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali made the announcement on Wednesday during the commissioning of the $6.6 billion Bath Regional Hospital in Region Five.

“We’ll be putting down containerised labs across our country, especially in the larger communities, integrating those labs with health development and health care management,” the head of state disclosed.

The labs will be integrated fully into the national health system and will be designed to conduct routine health tests such as blood sugar tests.



A similar initiative is the rollout of two digital systems, the National Health Information System and the Patient Management Information System.

The president explained that these will help gather data quickly, allowing for early intervention, better diagnoses, and healthier, longer lives for citizens.



He emphasised that primary healthcare is more than just treatment; it involves better decision-making with the right infrastructure and technology in place.