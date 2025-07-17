Government to launch ‘panic button’ system to protect domestic violence victims

As part of its plans to tackle the issue of domestic violence, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said that his government will roll out a digital ‘panic button’ system to help domestic violence victims quickly alert security agencies and receive emergency assistance.

The president announced the initiative during a PPP manifesto consultation at the Ramada Hotel on Wednesday, stating that it was part of the administration’s strategy to strengthen protection for women and vulnerable groups.

President Ali comments on suggestions at today’s consultation session on the PPP manifesto

“There is now a digital button that we’re investing in that is connected to a central database, and once we have persons who would have made a report, we give them one such digital button and with the press of a button, the security forces…will be able to know that they are in danger, where they are, and send support to help for them,” he explained.

Fighting the scourge of domestic violence was part of the main priorities outlined in a summary document distributed at the event.

The president announced plans to create a special funding program to help women and people with disabilities access capital more easily.

“You have specific ideas, specific programmes to target these various groups. We want to ensure that our brothers and sisters living with different forms of disability that they are involved in the active economic life of our country,” he posited.

A cross-section of the citizens who attended the PPP consultative session

The government has invested a lot in helping people with disabilities over the last five years. They provided two grants: one for children and one for adults, costing nearly $1 billion in total.

The government also commissioned a state-of-the-art business centre for persons living with disabilities in Palmyra, Berbice.

In addition, President Ali said his party will implement targeted initiatives to support youth development in sports, education, housing, and civic and political participation.

According to the proposed document, specific incentives will be introduced to increase employment opportunities, support youth entrepreneurship, and improve access to affordable housing.

“So, this philosophy of inclusion is one that will guide everything that we do. It will guide the strategies for job creation, improving livelihoods, expanding economic opportunity, and involving young people in this new economy that we’re building,” the head-of-state noted.