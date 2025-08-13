Government warns truckers, heavy-duty equipment operators of road damage

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill has issued a stern warning to truckers, heavy-duty equipment operators and owners to desist from using iron wheel excavators and heavily loaded trucks on community roads.

During a site inspection in Nabacalis on Tuesday, Minister Edghill said the government is concerned that heavy-duty equipment is destroying roads.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill, during a site inspection exercise on Tuesday

He urged residents to continue reporting these violations, explaining that they often lead to costly repair works.

“When people see those things, call the police, report it to the Ministry of Public Works, take out a picture and put it on Facebook. People cannot continue to do things like this,” the minister stated.

Damage to a small community road caused by an iron wheel excavator

Truckers and equipment owners have also been warned to remove their vehicles from roadways and recreational areas, especially within Georgetown, or they will be impounded.

Moreover, the minister asked residents to allow enough time for the new roads to cure before using them. This process needs a specific period without traffic to ensure the roads set properly and last longer.