Gov’t building a ‘One Guyana’, one community at a time – President Ali

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has made it clear that there is no barrier between him and Guyanese, as his government is working tirelessly to build a ‘One Guyana’, through a community-by-community approach.

Since taking office on August 2, 2020, President Ali immediately embarked on a community campaign, meeting residents at the grass-root level to listen to their concerns.

That same zeal for consultation is being mirrored by every minister of government, who not only address the concerns of persons within their constituencies, but Guyanese countrywide.

“And trust what I am telling… the results will come for the benefit of the Guyanese people and prosperity will come to every home,” the president assured, during a recent interview.

He said Guyanese must determine their priorities and the onus is on the government to meet those demands.

The president believes that the only way citizens’ concerns could be addressed is by having regular consultations in all communities.

“Do you want a lazy president, an office-ridden president, a president who is bounded by four walls or do you want a proactive president that is on the ground and who is willing to work with every single citizen?” the head of state questioned.

Referencing his recent engagement with residents of Mocha-Arcadia, East Bank Demerara, the head of state underscored that from the fruitful meeting several issues were resolved.

Like many other communities, President Ali also met with several persons residing in Leopold Street, Georgetown, and surrounding communities.

From that face-to-face discourse, over 30 young people were able to gain employment and are providing an income for their families.

Additionally, His Excellency reached out to residents of Independence Boulevard (Punt Trench), where an enhancement project is ongoing.

Dr. Ali led a team to Baracara Village along Canje Creek, and currently, the village is undergoing a massive transformation.

“We are creating agricultural blocks, cleaning canals, we are giving them agricultural help to increase production and building community facilities.”

The president said the PPP/C Government has never been a team that only responded to what it wants.

“We reacted to what the people want that is the greatest functionality of democracy…skills development, providing jobs, transforming lives, that is what I am about, that’s what my energy is on,” the head of state added.

He said his administration is willing to welcome anyone who wants to come on board to transform Guyana.

“We need, sometimes to put ourselves in the position of others in this country and understand that pain and difficulty, and that is what I do every day as a president…. we are ready to work with every single group,” the president asserted.

