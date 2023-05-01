Gov’t calls for recommendations on AML/CFT, Compliance Commission bills before tabling

Guyana’s Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) framework will be undergoing its fourth round of mutual evaluation in September 2023 by the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF).

In preparation for that exercise, the Government will be tabling in the National Assembly the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2023 and the Guyana Compliance Commission Bill 2023, in order to implement outstanding recommendations of the CFATF and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), as well as correct deficiencies identified and overall strengthen Guyana’s AML/CFT framework.

In keeping with our policy of publicly consulting with important stakeholders and the citizenry on significant pieces of legislation, recommendations and other constructive inputs are hereby invited in writing in respect of the said two Bills within fourteen (14) days from the date hereof to be submitted to agchambers@gmail.com.

These Bills can be accessed on the Attorney General’s Chambers and Ministry of Legal Affairs website www.mola.gov.gy.

