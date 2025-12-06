Gov’t commissions 3MW solar farm at Prospect, advancing Guyana’s renewable energy transition

The government has commissioned a new 3-megawatt peak (MWp) solar farm at Prospect Berbice in Region Six.

The farm adds another tranche of renewable energy to Guyana’s grid, helping to stabilise electricity supply in the region.

3-megawatt peak (MWp) solar farm has been commissioned at Prospect, Berbice

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips led the commissioning on Saturday, describing the project as both a technical milestone and a reaffirmation of the government’s commitment to a sustainable energy future.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips at the commissioning of the new solar farm at Prospect Berbice

“Every renewable project that we commission is another step toward an energy system that is modern, affordable and resilient, and by extension will lead to a brighter future for Guyana, he said.

Beyond that, each project reflects the values of our government that is committed to lifting the quality of life for every Guyanese in every community throughout the length and breadth of Guyana,“ Prime Minister Phillips said.

Residents in Berbice welcomed the solar farm, saying it brings the region closer to reliable and more affordable power.

Youdhisthir Persaud said the project will benefit communities across Canje.

Resident, Youdhisthir Persaud

“The government is doing a wonderful job for the people of this country, and we must thank them for what they are doing. I love the project; it will support the people in this area,” Persaud said, adding that, “as a senior citizen, I am so jealous to know that the young generation will enjoy such a wonderful thing.”

Resident, Frank John

Another resident, Frank John, noted that the transition away from fossil fuels was long overdue.

“I think it is an excellent idea to have solar panels to supplement our electricity generation. For too long, the country has relied totally on fossil fuels.”

Resident, Sean Smith

Sean Smith said the investment will have far-reaching benefits for Guyanese.

“This is a massive project, the entire East Canje will benefit, and soon all Guyanese will benefit, the country at large, but what is more impressive, is how it will contribute to the mitigation of fossil fuel and how easier and accessible energy will be for us in Region Six. I think this is great planning from the government,” Smith said.

The Prospect solar farm is the latest in a series of renewable energy projects across Guyana.

Earlier this year, a 750-kilowatt solar installation was commissioned in Wakenaam.

Additionally, in Region Two, sustainable energy efforts advanced significantly with the opening of the US$10.4 million, 5MWp Onderneeming solar farm, the country’s largest hybrid solar-plus-storage facility.

Construction of another solar farm at Charity, Essequibo Coast, is nearing completion.

Prime Minister Phillips said these projects form part of the government’s long-term strategy to strengthen energy security, reduce fuel costs and transition Guyana toward a low-carbon electricity system.