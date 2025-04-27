Gov’t commissions modern $14M Drugs Bond in Lethem, Region Nine

The government, through the Ministry of Health, officially commissioned a brand-new $14 million drugs and medical supply bond in Lethem, Region Nine, on Friday.

This facility is evidence of the government’s ongoing efforts to improve healthcare delivery in order to guarantee residents have prompt access to the necessary prescription drugs and medical supplies.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony

The new drug bond, which is strategically located in the central area, will serve as the prime distribution hub for medical supplies, and aid in the storage and effective management of drug distribution across the region.

Constructed by the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), the facility features state-of-the-art storage options, including climate-controlled spaces to preserve the effectiveness of drugs that are sensitive to temperature.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony flanked by regional officials cutting the ceremonial ribbon for the drugs bond An interior view of the drugs bond The new drugs bond was commissioned

During a community meeting at the community Benab at Rupertee, Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony revealed that the new drug bond is part of the $450 million that was invested to improve the region’s health infrastructure, ensuring that quality health services reach every resident.

“We can put various things in the storage bond like medicine and supplies. We spent $14 million for the storage bond,” he stated. “We are not only listening to the requests; we are delivering on the promises that we make…”

The drug bond’s sophisticated logistics technologies will optimise the supply chain, cutting down on delays and guaranteeing that medical facilities are constantly supplied with the prescription drugs they require.

