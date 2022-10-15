Gov’t committed to bridging digital divide

– PM Phillips

The Government of Guyana remains committed to bridging the digital divide that exists across Guyana.

This statement was made by Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, during his remarks at a press conference with GTT+ on Thursday.

“In today’s technologically driven world, ensuring equitable access to ICT for all is essential. You have seen the consequences of the lack of access to these services during the COVID-19 pandemic. For many, ICTs became a primary communication channel,” he said.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips

However, the PM underlined that persons who remained unconnected to internet and technology suffered a loss of livelihood, as well as lack of access to education, finances and other essential services.

As such, he reiterated the importance of government’s involvement in creating a conducive environment for all persons to access ICT.

He also addressed the issue of insufficient telecommunications services, a concern that has been raised by residents across the country.

“We are aware that residents remain concerned about the need for better telecommunication services in many areas. I have personally looked into many of these concerns with the Public Utilities Commission to ensure that standards are implemented to address these issues. And we will continue to work to ensure the needs of these communities are met.”

The prime minister reiterated the government’s commitment to creating and strengthening partnerships in the field of telecommunications to ensure that persons across Guyana have adequate access to ICT.

The government is on transformative path that will positively impact the telecommunications sector.

The Prime Minister noted that the plan will significantly enhance the efficiency and productivity of Guyana’s public and private sectors.

The installation and operation of additional submarine cables for a more resilient connection to the internet were also authorised.

The government has made major advancements in ICT, including the removal of Value Added Tax (VAT) on Internet Data for residential customers, which means that newly connected and existing customers will benefit from more disposable income with reduced service costs.

