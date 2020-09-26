Gov’t committed to improving the livelihoods of frontline workers

-President Ali

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali says his government is “committed to improving the prospects and livelihoods of nurses, doctors and clerical workers, especially those on the frontline.”

The President made these statements, this afternoon, in response to questions about the nurses’ protest, on the sidelines of his visit to the proposed site for the new Harbour Bridge in Peter’s Hall.

Dr. Ali gave the assurance that provisions have been made to enhance the lives of all citizens.

“In the five-year programme, we are looking at assistance in the housing programme. We are not only looking at increases in salaries, but better working conditions, better add-on benefits … We are assuring that all categories of workers at the end of the day have a better standard of living, better opportunities and greater prospects in the future,” the Head of State said.

Further, President Ali said, the government has taken a holistic approach which will benefit everyone.

“In running a country and a system, you can’t only look at one category of workers, you have to look at the broad spectrum because what you do in one category will affect what you do in another category,” President Ali said.”

The Head of State noted too that while “there are some strong independent actors looking to exploit the circumstances,” everyone will benefit as the PPP/C Manifesto promises are realised.

The President also defended his Administration’s decision to spend $95 million on buying vehicles. He explained that the budgeted sum is for vehicles across the government sector to assist technical workers and Ministers to get their jobs done.