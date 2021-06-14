‘Govt committed to securing your livelihood’- Minister Croal tells Moruca residents

─ as over 400 flood relief hampers distributed

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal distributed some 412 food and cleaning hampers to flood-affected residents along the Barama River, Moruca Sub-District, Region One (Barima-Waini) at the weekend.

The Minister was accompanied by the Regional Vice Chair, Ms. Annansha Peters and other regional officials. The team visited and distributed the items to communities including Santa Cruz, Chinese Landing, Kokerite, Waikarebi, Kariako, Warapoka and Ayanna Landing.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal handing over hampers to residents of Santa Cruz

Minister Croal said the initiative sought to bring relief to the residents whose livelihood of farming, mining, and logging, were affected by the flooding.

He reassured them that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration is committed to protecting their livelihoods even in the wake of widespread flooding and COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal engaging a logger operating in the Waikarebi area

“We are mindful of what you are going through. What you are experiencing here is not unique to you, the entire country is going through this and there are some communities that are in worse situations.

But I want to assure you your Government will secure the livelihood of all of the citizens throughout the country,” he said.

The Minister said the Government’s response to the floods entails flood impact assessments, providing immediate relief such as food hampers and relocation of families where needed and providing technical and other assistance to farmers to get back to their farmlands once the water has receded.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal handing over hampers to residents of Waikarebi

“So, we will have an ongoing assessment and as the times goes by, we will make certain decisions to help you to return back to normalcy and your livelihood.

So, just understand that your Government is working with you,” Minister Croal added.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal engaging a resident at Ayanna Landing

This is the first time in years the residents in villages along the Barama River are experiencing such extreme flooding. Although there has been no rainfall over the past three days, the water level remains high and miners and loggers were forced to halt their operations.

Minister Croal said the Regional Administration along with Central Government will continue to monitor the situation and where there is a need, further assistance will be provided.

One of the homes under water in Kokerite area

However, despite these challenges, Minister Croal said the President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali led Administration continues to deliver on its manifesto promise to the Amerindian people. The reintroduction of the Community Support Officers (CDOs) programme, the Hinterland ICT programme the solar panel per household programme, the COVID-19 village relief grant that will see communities embarking economic projects and the Presidential Grant Programme are just a few of the initiatives being undertaken.