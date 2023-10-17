Gov’t conducting geotechnical modelling to restore, improve Providence Road

The Ministry of Public Works’ technical and lab teams are conducting geotechnical modelling, to swiftly restore usage of the Providence access road also known as ‘Red Road’, East Bank Demerara, which recently caved in and suffered cracks due to the weight of the materials and stones that were housed nearby.

Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill provided the update on Monday.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill at Providence, East Bank Demerara

“My technical team both at the designs and our lab have received those results. They are doing modelling to be able to inform the kind of stabilisation that needs to be done,” he informed.

This followed the geotechnical testing which was conducted to investigate the subsurface conditions and materials while determining the physical and chemical properties of the soil to understand the characteristics such as the physical properties that exist underneath the work site.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill interacting with engineers at the site, Providence, East Bank Demerara

The data was obtained to complete the design and site improvement.

The minister said a number of experts have offered their services during this critical time.

To this end, he noted that, “We are reviewing all of that and as soon as we can get some final conclusion, instructions will be given to the contractor. We want to be able to get this done expeditiously.”

Removal of stockpile at Providence, East Bank Demerara

Machines and the necessary equipment are already on standby.

Meanwhile, stockpile removal continues with in excess of 6,000 tonnes removed over the past weekend.

