Gov’t deepens partnership with Kingston & Tiger Bay businesses

The government is intensifying its efforts to revitalise the nation’s capital city, forming strategic alliances with businesses in Kingston and Tiger Bay, unleashing a wave of beautification initiatives. It is also revamping the city’s drainage system for a brighter, more vibrant future.

The initiative is a key component of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s Georgetown restoration plan, an ambitious national effort to return Georgetown to its historic status as the Garden City.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, along with Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Steven Jacobs, on Saturday, consulted with entrepreneurs and business owners at the Umana Yana, Kingston.

Minister Manickchand emphasised that the success of the restoration agenda hinges on strong collaboration between the government, the private sector, and residents.

She emphasised that clean, well-maintained public spaces and renewed civic pride are essential to creating an environment that supports business growth, cultural expression, and healthy community life.

“President Ali has a vision for the whole of Guyana, but a very specific, defined vision for Georgetown and is one all of us should get on board with,” the minister said. Noting “it is a beautiful, restored, historic type feel to Georgetown.”

Entrepreneurs and business owners saw an opportunity to talk directly with the government. They shared concerns, suggested ideas, and pledged to look for new partnerships.

Business owners and entrepreneurs were being engaged

Meanwhile, discussions were held on sustainable community development, including enhanced waste management, beautification efforts, improved access to quality education, and the long-term maintenance of ongoing initiatives.

The minister reaffirmed that the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Administration’s approach is rooted in inclusivity and shared responsibility.

“Transforming Georgetown requires all of us, government, citizens, and businesses working together to build the kind of city Guyanese deserve,” she said.

The session was intended to advance the government’s plan to create a cleaner, greener, more beautiful Guyana by working with all the critical stakeholders.