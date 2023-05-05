Gov’t earmarks land for relocation of flood-prone Kwakwani residents – Min. Croal

The government has set aside approximately 25 acres of prime land to facilitate the relocation of residents living in the flood-prone waterfront area in Kwakwani, Region Ten.

This was announced by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, who said the area which was identified by the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) is located on high ground, making it a suitable place for the relocation.

“It’s nice prime land, high land. Work on the relocation process has not yet begun, but we are aware of what needs to be done,” he stated at a recent event in Linden.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal engaging residents in the community

Flooding in Kwakwani is a recurring issue that typically arises during the rainy season.

However, in May 2021, the prolonged rainy season resulted in water levels rising above 15 feet, leading to significant damage in flood-prone areas, such as Lamp Island and the waterfront.

In light of this, a number of residents approached President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo expressing their willingness to relocate.

In response, the government made a commitment to work with the residents. The housing and water minister subsequently visited and engaged the residents on the matter.

