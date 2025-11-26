Gov’t expands access to electricity, transportation in hinterland communities

Life for Guyanese residing in hinterland areas has significantly improved, particularly in terms of electricity, transportation and infrastructure.

About 30,000 households in Guyana’s hinterland now have light thanks to the government’s 150-watt solar photovoltaic (PV) systems initiative, which aims to reduce the energy gap between coastal and interior communities.

A PV system converts sunlight directly into electricity using solar panels.

The government’s Solar Home Systems project is transforming lives

For many remote families not connected to the national grid, the devices now provide their first reliable source of household power.

Speaking on the Starting Point podcast, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, said the project is delivering lasting change.

“Just think about those things and how they have transformed people’s lives and their livelihood,” he stated.

The nationwide programme forms part of a wider shift towards sustainable, low-carbon energy.

From 2020 to 2023, solar PV systems were installed at health centres, community hubs, agro-processing facilities and schools across the hinterland.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, handing over solar panels to Paruima villagers

Minister Edghill also pointed to improvements to river transport for Region Two residents travelling to Georgetown for business.

He explained that residents, racing against time, had to wake up as early as 3 a.m. to catch the five o’clock steamer to Parika. They then have to complete their errands before noon to return in time for the last steamer at three o’clock, or else they were forced to find a hotel or stay with relatives.

A vessel crossing upon retraction of the Demerara Harbour Bridge

The government has since added daily trip on the route, transforming travel for residents.

On some days, services increase from three to four daily trips, and during peak periods, up to six trips are available.

Meanwhile, the minister stated that both energy and transport initiatives are part of a broader effort to ensure development reaches communities across the country, improving livelihoods and creating new opportunities for thousands of Guyanese.