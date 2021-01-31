Gov’t eyes one million tonnes construction aggregate this year

–to meet coming infrastructural developments needs

With the coming national infrastructural developments, the Government is working with the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) to up production of construction aggregates to over one million tonnes for 2021.

Minister of Natural Resources, Hon. Vickram Bharrat

Minister of Natural Resources Hon. Vickram Bharrat said recently that the upcoming plans of the Government for this year, will see an increase in demand for the materials. As such, production rates must also be increased.

The production rate for quarriable substances have been much lower than the demand over the last few years, Minister Bharrat noted. For 2020, just about 650,000 tonnes of materials were produced.

The Dr. Irfaan Ali administration is advancing a number of infrastructural projects aimed at improving the quality of life for all Guyanese.

President Ali has committed to the construction of a new Demerara River Bridge and the new four lane road from that bridge to Parika, East Bank Essequibo. Hundreds of communities across the country are expected to see new and improved road networks along with other infrastructural projects.

Through collaboration with the Government of Suriname, the Government here will also be embarking on the construction of the first ever bridge across the Corentyne River, connecting the two South American nations.

The Ogle to Haags Bosch road project is also on the cards.

A massive housing drive is also underway that targets some 5,000 homes, for this year. The Government also intends to allocate some 10,000 house lots by end of this year.

“So, the demand for these materials will increase tremendously. For lumber, for stone, for sand, for cement. So, we are working with the GGMC to increase production, to double our production to produce over one million tonnes this year,” Minister Bharrat said in a recent interview.

He said the Government will also be granting licences to a number of companies that have applied to produce the aggregates to meet the impending demand.

President Dr. Ali himself had late last year said that there will be an increase in demand for quarry and construction materials and labour with the coming developments.