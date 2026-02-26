Gov’t facilitating bank account openings for miners in Region Seven

Just weeks after President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali visited Puruni, Region Seven on February 6 and committed to expanding financial access for miners, government agencies have moved to facilitate the opening of bank accounts in the mining community.

The Ministry of Natural Resources alongside the Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) and the Small Miners Association, is hosting an outreach to help miners open accounts at accredited banks.

Miners being assisted in setting up bank accounts on Thursday

The exercise commenced today (Thursday) and will continue on Friday from 08:00 hours (a.m) to 12:2 oo hours (pm).

Under current regulations, miners applying for or renewing a mining permit or dredge licence are required to hold a bank account at an accredited financial institution. The outreach exercise is aimed at ensuring miners can meet this requirement without having to travel to Georgetown or other urban centres.

James Brown, a miner originally from Rupununi who is currently working in Puruni, welcomed the initiative.

He said many miners are unable to travel to Georgetown to open accounts and described the government’s presence in the community as important and timely. Brown also expressed support for additional infrastructure in the area, including improved security measures.

James Brown poses for a photo with President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on February 6, 2026

“For the very first time I feel so happy [to] see president face to face in Puruni today,” he had said.

This initiative forms part of broader efforts to support small and medium-scale miners while improving compliance with regulatory requirements.