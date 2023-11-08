Gov’t hands over printers to St. Pius Primary

Access to printed documents has been made easier for both the students and teachers of St. Pius Primary School, West La Penitence, Georgetown following the handing over of four HP Printers to the institution on Wednesday.

The donation is in keeping with a promise made by Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo following several requests during a community meeting at the school.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy with students and teachers of the St Pius Primary School

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy handed over the equipment and assured that the administration will continue to invest in the country’s education sector.

“I want to assure you that every single school, child, and teacher is important to us in the education system. Even if you don’t see us often you are always catered for and remembered,” Minister McCoy said.

Minister McCoy also assured the teachers and students that they can look forward to the government’s continued support towards the upliftment of their institution.

The gifting of electronics and other school supplies is just a portion of what the government has been doing to positively impact the education sector.

Just in September, the administration announced that it would be supplying teachers with school grants to assist them in the preparation of their classrooms.

The four printers that were handed over to the St Pius Primary School

The government has also raised the school ‘Because We Care’ cash grant from $25,000 to $40,000, putting millions into the pockets of parents to assist with school supplies.

“We continue to make investments in education which reaches you in many different ways. All in all, we are extremely interested in having everyone easily access new and improved services which is an investment of our government,” Minister McCoy posited.

