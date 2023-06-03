Gov’t insisting on smaller class sizes when training persons living with disabilities

– New date for opening of learning lab to be announced soon

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security is ensuring that training programmes maintain smaller class sizes upon recognising the unique requirements of persons living with disabilities.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud said this approach allows for personalised attention.

She maintains it ensures that each individual receives the support they need to thrive, while ensuring accessibility and inclusivity.

“Classes are smaller because they need more attention and we have been doing the training in various facilities and in communities across the region,” Minister Persaud said on Tuesday last.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud

Further, the human services minister disclosed that a new opening date for the ‘Learning Lab’ will be announced at an appropriate time.

“There will be another opening date and our country right now is really affected in every conceivable way by this loss [Mahdia dormitory fire]. So, once there is a tiny space that opens up, we will be able to have that opening,” she said.

The space will be utilised for focused training, allowing for the delivery of targeted programmes that meet the specific needs of individuals living with disabilities.

Every effort will be made to ensure that the new facility becomes a hub of support, innovation, and empowerment for persons living with disabilities.

This commitment will manifest through comprehensive training programmes, access to resources, and a nurturing environment that fosters growth and independence.

Meanwhile, since the PPP/C Administration returned to office in August 2020, the ministry has undertaken significant work to address the needs and challenges faced by persons living with disabilities.

One of the key aspects of this work has been training individuals with disabilities to enhance their skills and improve their quality of life. Already, over 300 persons have received training this year, demonstrating the government’s commitment to reaching their target of 600 trainees.

