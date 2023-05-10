Gov’t invested over $15B to develop housing infrastructure in 2021 – National Assembly hears

The government injected $15.063 billion in 2021, to advance its impressive housing drive, ensuring Guyanese have access to affordable housing solutions.

This was on Wednesday disclosed during a sitting of the National Assembly at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal.

In a written response to the opposition prepared by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, it was stated that a whopping 119 contracts were awarded for land preparation and infrastructural works by the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) to develop several housing areas countrywide.

The housing and water ministry’s 2021 work programme included the construction of roads, drainage channels, and access to water and electricity.

The execution of these works brought employment opportunities to many communities, which transformed the lives of Guyanese by providing disposable income for families.

Great Diamond, Little Diamond, Vigilance, Strathspey, Bladen Hall, Experiment, Prospect, Cummings Lodge, Anna Catherina, Cornelia Ida, Edinburg, Stewartsville, No. 75 Village, Ordinance/Fortlands, Herstelling, and Providence were among the areas developed.

Over $360 million in contracts were awarded to Puran Brothers Disposal Inc. for the construction of the four-lane highway from Eccles to Mandela, Lot 3, and in excess of $370 million in contracts were awarded to Guyamerica, to execute infrastructural works at Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Government has implemented several measures to make homeownership easier for Guyanese, such as the reversal of the value-added tax on building materials and the implementation of the steel and cement subsidy.

To date, over 22,000 house lots have been allocated, in keeping with government’s commitment, to distribute 50,000 house lots within its first term in office.

