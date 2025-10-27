Govt invites proposals to build gas bottling, logistics company

The government, via the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), is inviting plans for the design, engineering, construction, and operation of the Guyana Gas Bottling and Logistics Company (GGBL).

This new facility will be developed at Wales on the West Bank of Demerara based on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The project aims to lower the cost of domestic cooking gas, with national demand estimated at 3 million 20-pound cylinders annually, valued at approximately $14 billion.

The GGBL will receive its supply from the Guyana Power and Gas (GPGI) Inc at wholesale prices and will handle bottling, transportation, and nationwide distribution.

Qualified engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firms are required to submit detailed proposals covering design, construction, financials, operations, and experience with similar projects.

Proposals must also include comprehensive project schedules, cost breakdowns, local content participation, and five-year operator plans.

Submissions are due by January 15, 2026, and must be addressed to the Chairman, National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), Main and Urquhart Streets in Georgetown.

All inquiries should be directed to the Gas-to-Energy Task Force, Office of the Prime Minister, via gas-to-energy@gte.gov.gy and ps@opm.gov.gy, or by phone at +1-592-225-2602.

The government reserves the right to reject any or all submissions or to proceed with specific elements of the proposal process at its discretion.