Gov’t invites submissions, recommendations on draft Data Protection Bill 2023

April 15, 2023

The Government of Guyana intends to lay in the National Assembly shortly, the Data Protection Bill 2023. As part of its policy to engage in public consultations on important pieces of intended legislation, the Government hereby invites submissions and recommendations in relation to the draft Bill from national stakeholder organisations and members of the public. The draft Bill can be accessed on the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs website mola.gov.gy and submissions and recommendations are hereby invited within twenty-one (21) days from the date hereof to  agchambersmola@gmail.com

Additionally, the draft  Bill will be circulated to relevant national stakeholder organisations for their submissions and recommendations within a similar timeframe.

