‘Govt is a partner in your children’s, community’s development’

-Min Bharrat tells St. Cuthbert’s Mission

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, MP, told the parents of St. Cuthbert’s Mission that the Government is a partner in the development of their children.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, MP, observes as the ‘Because We Care’ grant is administered in St. Cuthbert’s Mission

The Minister made this statement, on Friday, when he rolled out the Government’s ‘Because We Care’ cash grant programme in the only Amerindian settlement in Region Four.

“We want you to see the Government as a partner in the development of your community. That is what we want to see because that is the hand that we are extending to every single community across the country. A hand to partner with you in development.

“So today, we are here to extend that hand again, extending it by ensuring that our children, the most important asset in our country, that we prepare them to return to school and we help the parents in doing so.”

Minister Bharrat reminded parents that the initiative is another example of the Government fulfilling a promise made to the people of Guyana. He also noted that while the Government cannot dictate how the money is spent, they are advised to invest in their children.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, MP, hands over the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant to this parent in St. Cuthbert’s Mission.

Through the initiative, parents would be given $19,000 per child enrolled in the public school. A total of 323 students in the Mission will benefit from the initiative, which amounts to over $6.1 million being invested in the community.

Toshao Timothy Andrews commended the Government and welcomed the programme for his people.

“These children need help and your Government, our Government, has provided this necessary help at a critical time in our life.

“The previous Government failed us and I must thank you for working hard, for giving our children hope for the future,” Mr. Andrews said.

The grant will go a far way in helping Ms. Pearly Dundas and Ms. Luvern Simon prepare their children for school.

Ms. Pearly Dundas

Ms. Dundas said, “I am really happy because for a long time my husband is not in a job and I feel so happy.

“I feel so happy about hearing that school will reopen in September and I will spend this money wisely on my children.”

Ms. Luvern Simon

Ms. Simon, a mother of five, is also grateful for the money.

“I feel happy because… all of them go to school and during this pass period I get a hard time so, I am thankful for whatever little we get.”

Government’s ‘Because We Care’ initiative will see approximately 172,000 students benefiting from the $3.2 billion programme countrywide.