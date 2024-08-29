Gov’t on the verge of achieving ‘Guyanese Dream’ for national prosperity

The PPP/C Government is on the cusp of making the ‘Guyana Dream’ a reality, through steady and consistent economic, infrastructural and socioeconomic change.

This is according to the General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, who emphasised the government’s commitment to creating a just and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive, against the backdrop of a rapidly expanding Guyanese economy.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

The general secretary highlighted several elements of the government’s vision for nationwide prosperity during a press conference at Freedom House on Thursday.

“We have clearly outlined that we see a country that is united and prosperous…that all of our people, regardless of their race, religion or gender, can benefit from high quality services offered by the state and that they can benefit from growing opportunities provided by the state,” he explained.

He believes that the PPP/C government has demonstrated its dedication and ability to implement policies that support this vision.

“It’s easy to come up with a set of slogans, but it is hard to define a vision and then work in …times of scarce resources and times of plentiful resources to have the discipline to stay the course over the long period to achieve the vision,” Dr Jagdeo expressed.

He emphasised that the economic vision is to ensure that the country’s resources are managed in a way that promotes sustainability. To achieve this, the government has been investing in long-term programmes and projects, which include mega infrastructural development ventures.

“In terms of social benefits and assistance to people, we believe that we can transfer wealth in a manner that creates a better quality of life for our people, and prepares them for a better future through more education. That is why we are investing tens of billions of dollars in education now,”

The budget for the education sector, he noted, has grown from $53 billion when the government assumed office to $135 billion, reflecting a 160 per cent increase, and a strong keenness to boosting the sector.

Key initiatives such as the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL), TVET programmes, the construction of new schools and enhancement of existing ones also reflect this dedication.

This vision was outlined in the PPP/C’s 2020 manifesto, and 90 per cent of the promises enshrined in that document have been fulfilled, according to Dr Jagdeo. These include:

*An increase in disposable income in the public sector by $90 billion.

* Delivery of over 33,000 house lots.

* Provision of government scholarships to 50,000 persons.

* Doubling of the old-age pension.

* Restoration and expansion of the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant for all school children.

* Restoration of the Joint Services bonus.

* Reversal of over 200 taxes and fees.

* Implementation of a comprehensive infrastructure plan, including 140 kilometers of four-lane roads and over 400 bridges.

* Stimulating non-oil investments and removing taxes on private healthcare and education

Other aspects of this ethos include ensuring that there is a free media, an independent judiciary, and constitutional protection of the rights of the people.

The opposition political parties will continue, Dr Jagdeo asserted, to be short-sighted and engage in their usual anti-development politics which remains a threat to the forward movement, and modernisation of Guyana.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

