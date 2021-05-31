Gov’t praised for ‘quick response’ to Region Nine flooding

Residents of Massara, Region Nine (Upper Takatu-Upper Essequibo) have commended the Government for swiftly responding to their needs during the severe flooding in the region.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall visited the community on Sunday, as part of a wider outreach to the region to assess the flood situation and distribute relief supplies to residents.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall and Regional Executive Officer, Mr. Karl Singh hand over food hampers and other essentials to Toshao of Massara, Mr. Lenny Moses

Toshao Mr. Lenny Moses said the Government’s assistance came at an opportune time as residents have been extremely affected by the flood. He said the situation has made it difficult for residents to access their farms.

“I am thankful for their (Government) quick response. Since we notified the relevant authorities about our current situation, they assured us that they will visit to provide hampers among other relief…so I am very thankful as this Government is indeed a Government that cares about its people,” he said.

More than 100 hampers were handed over to be distributed to persons gravely affected in Massara and satellite village Kwimatta.

Minister Dharamlall said the Government has committed to providing further assistance when needed. Food hampers and other essentials were provided as well as medical assistance where needed.

“We have teams in Karasabai, South Central and Deep South doing the same thing, providing humanitarian support making sure that people are safe and healthy with the help of our health team to treat cases like malaria and dengue,” the Minister said.

Communities like Apoteri, Rewa and Crash Water also benefitted from the distribution of 50 hampers each, since residents there are also unable to leave their community.

“We have found out too that some homes are flooded so we have set up some shelters in all of the villages especially on the high ground where the school are,” Minister Dharamlall relayed.

He also handed over a boat and outboard engine valued at $2.5 million to Rewa, which will aid in the Government’s humanitarian mission. The boat will also be used by healthcare workers and to transport children to school.

Meanwhile, Mr. Moses reported that the community recorded its first two COVID-19 cases. They are the community’s medex and his wife who are being quarantined.

“We have a few suspected cases but for now, we have confirmed two active cases and so as a Toshao, I have recommended a lockdown but not a total lockdown. I have also urged persons to abide by the Covid measures where they should sanitise, washing their hands regularly and wearing their masks.” A medical team is scheduled to visit the community on Monday and conduct tests.