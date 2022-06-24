Gov’t provides flood relief to El Passo, other Region 8 residents

Government is sparing no effort in supporting persons affected by flooding countrywide.

On Thursday, residents of El Passo/Tumatumari, and Micobie, Potaro-Siparuni (Region Eight) collected dozens of flood relief hampers, delivered by Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, MP.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai delivered flood relief hampers to Region Eight residents

Eight persons in El Passo/Tumatumari were severely affected by a flash flood, that wreaked havoc in several places in the Region.

Speaking with DPI, Rapheal Davis related that though the package being provided by government cannot compensate fully for the losses, it demonstrates Government’s commitment to its people.

“We are glad that they are here and brought these items for us,” he related.

Minister Sukhai noted that government remains committed to assisting persons in need.

“Government wants to let you know that you are not alone, that our work extends across the country where rainfall is affecting many many families again.

” We are hopeful that there will be no major outbreak of diseases or any erosion.”

On Tuesday, Minister Sukhai visited Mahdia and delivered hampers to flood-affected residents of Wrong Turn.

Currently, Government is conducting a major flood assessment across the country.

