Govt ready for parliamentary agenda ahead – VP

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has said that the People’s Progressive Party Civic Government is ready for the robust parliamentary agenda ahead, following the taking of the oaths by its Members of Parliament in the 13th Parliament, which opened on Monday.

He made it clear, while speaking to the media corps on Monday at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre, that the MPs are ready to serve the public and vigorously defend their portfolios and the various sectors in the parliament as the PPP/C forges ahead along its developmental trajectory for the country.

Some of the PPP/C MPs in a meeting at the ACCC on Monday

“Victory on the 01st of September. It’s reflected here in our representation in the House. And we’re looking forward to serving the people and implementing the exciting agenda”, Dr Jagdeo boldly declared in front of the media.

Vice President Dr Jagdeo expressed his optimism that the 13th Parliament will be exciting.

“So, it’s a great day for the PPP and for the country. So, we’re excited. You can see that in the faces of all the ministers. They want to get going, yeah? Oh, okay, all right”, Dr Jagdeo exclaimed.

Vice President and PPP/C Member of Parliament, Bharrat Jagdeo

Dr Jagdeo previously said that the 2025 to 2030 agenda is not up for discussion or renegotiation as the PPP/C Government policies and programmes are based on the mandate given by the Guyanese people, not the approval of civil society.

“The agenda that we campaigned on is not subject to further approval of any civil society group or news media,” Jagdeo previously stated, making it clear that “We don’t take our mandate from civil society or [media] or someone else who wants the Government to seek their approval for every initiative we pursue. That mandate came from the people of Guyana.”

The VP had outlined the core pillars of the PPP/C’s agenda, highlighting ongoing and future investments in education, healthcare, housing, job creation, and regional development.

He had said the government’s major priorities are improving education and healthcare access, providing greater support for pensioners, single parents, and persons with disabilities, and ensuring that every Guyanese family has the opportunity to own a home.

“We are focused on fixing up our communities, creating safer, cleaner environments, and ensuring more security for our people,” Dr Jagdeo had said.

One of the newest PPP/C Parliamentarians and Minister within the Ministry of Housing, Vanessa Benn

The new faces in the PPP Government line up are Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning Keoma Griffith, Minister of Amerindian Affairs Sarah Brown, Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation Zulfikar Ally, Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports Steven Jacobs, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Zamal Hussain, Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture Vikash Ramkissoon and Minister within the Ministry of Housing Vanessa Benn.

Also making their way onto the government benches are Chief Executive Officer of Go-Invest Peter Ramsaroop, Businessman James Bond, and former Deputy Speaker Lenox Shuman.