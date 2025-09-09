Gov’t remains committed to preserving, promoting Amerindian cultural heritage – PM Phillips 

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips has underscored the PPP/C Government’s commitment to continue working with Indigenous peoples to preserve and promote their cultural heritage and ensure inclusive development.

He highlighted the importance of preserving cultural heritage as a foundation for development and a source of strength for Amerindian communities.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips delivers remarks at the Amerindian Heritage Cultural Extravaganza on Monday

PM Phillips discussed the potential of natural and cultural heritage through sustainable tourism, explaining that this would support the development of community-level tourism products.

“The breathtaking beauty and unique cultural heritage of our hinterland remain untapped economic assets. We will support the development of village-level tourism products. This includes helping communities to design authentic experiences from craft-making and traditional cooking to wildlife tours and cultural immersions”, he stated at the Amerindian Heritage Cultural Extravaganza at the National Park Tarmac in Georgetown on Monday.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips flanked by a culture group at the Amerindian Heritage Cultural Extravaganza on Monday

The government will also assist in the design and marketing of multi-village package stores, creating a compelling tourism circuit that benefits a wider region.

The prime minister said that the government will also provide training to raise the quality of visitors’ experience, ensuring that tourism is a sustainable, respectful and profitable venture for the communities.

PM Phillips emphasised the need for a holistic approach to development that would translate into economic freedom and self-sufficiency.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips interacts with an exhibitor at the the Amerindian Heritage Cultural Extravaganza

He further outlined a plan to support community-based enterprise, job creation, and training opportunities to promote entrepreneurial activities in Amerindian communities.

PM Phillips acknowledged that Amerindians are the ancestral custodians of Guyana’s vast forests, employing both traditional knowledge and sustainable practices.

He cited the PPP/C Government’s actionable plan to ensure the development of every Guyanese citizen, leaving no one behind.

PM Phillips reiterated that more investments will be made in education, healthcare, employment opportunities, and training opportunities to empower hinterland and remote communities.

He closed by emphasising the importance of Amerindian Heritage Month as a celebration of indigenous contributions and a reminder of their role in shaping Guyana’s future.

“Let us honour the heritage of the past by building a future of dignity, a future of opportunity, a future of prosperity for all indigenous people,” the prime minister stated.

He added, “When we speak of heritage, it must not be confused with celebrating the past. But heritage is much more than celebrating what has gone before. Heritage is a living breathing force that continues to shape our present and, most importantly, our shared future.”

Amerindian Heritage Month is being observed under the theme ‘Igniting Unity, Celebrating Progress, Advancing Our Culture’.

The cultural extravaganza showcased vibrant dances, music, craft, and food from hinterland communities across the country, reflecting the resilience and pride of Guyana’s first people.