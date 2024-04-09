Gov’t remains open to public scrutiny – AG Nandlall

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Senior Counsel Anil Nandlall, emphasised the government’s commitment to fostering a culture of transparency and believes that public scrutiny strengthens these efforts.

During a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), he explained the government’s decision to appeal to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) to join as a party to the unlimited parent guarantee case.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC

Guyanese citizens Frederick Collins and Godfrey Whyte in September 2022 approached the High Court demanding that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) enforce the liability clause of the environmental permit issued to ExxonMobil.

Referencing this case, the AG said that the government has created an enabling legislative environment for citizens to take concerns of this nature to the court for solutions.

He said that the Judicial Review legislation, which was enacted by the PPP/C government in 2010, has empowered Guyanese to challenge actions made by any authority in the interest of the country.

“The PPP gave the people of Guyana that right. Why? Because we believe that our actions must be subject to scrutiny, judicial and public scrutiny, and if the citizens feel aggrieved by these actions, they have a right to approach the court. And we have made that right very accessible,” the minister said.

The legislation establishes a framework of accountability to ensure that lawmakers and government officials comply with the law.

Under this act, the court can provide a range of remedies, including compensation, prohibition, and injunctions.

“That is a demonstration of our government’s willingness to make itself accountable and transparent in its operations and in its day-to-day conduct of the affairs of the state. We are not afraid of scrutiny,” AG Nandlall added.

Additionally, when compared with similar pieces of legislation in the region, the legal affairs minister said that Guyana’s Judicial Review Act is the most liberal of its kind.

