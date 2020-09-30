Govt reverses APNU/AFC taxes

Minister of Governance and Parliamentary Affairs, Hon. Gail Teixeira has said the passage of several amended bills reversing taxes today in the National Assembly will put money back into the pockets of citizens.

The Minister said this has proven that the administration of Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has kept its promises.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister noted that taxes were increased during the period of the APNU+AFC.

“Their developmental approach was taxation, and so the Guyanese people paid heavily and the businessmen, the whole country paid heavily for all these enormous amounts of taxes that were brought on people. They reduced the purchasing power of our people by hundreds of thousands of dollars every year,” the Minister said.

On the opposition’s absence from Tuesday’s sitting of the National Assembly, Minister Teixeira commented that this was a wise decision, as the previous Government could not defend its performance over the last five years.

The bills passed included the Corporation Tax Amendment Bill, the Value-Added Tax Amendment Bill, and the Tax Amendment Bill.