Gov’t setting stage for solar power to be big contributor to energy sector – to reduce fossil fuel use

Guyana is advancing a low carbon development pathway in the shift towards clean and renewable energy, and while it is doing so it is setting the stage for solar power to be a significant contributor to Guyana’s energy mix.

This is dependent on public investment and the fostering of an attractive environment for private investment, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar said in a public statement on Wednesday. He explained this will be done utilising a combination of fossil fuels, natural gas, hydro power and solar power.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Hon. Deodat Indar

The Minister noted that Guyana embarked on this process 13 years ago with its Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS), and at this point, is a net zero carbon emitter.

The minister said the government is currently updating and expanding the LCDS to address new realities and dynamics.

Minister Indar is the Vice President of the International Solar Alliance for the Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) Region. The global alliance consists of over 120 countries working to reduce fossil fuel use by pushing for efficient solar power consumption.

In this regard, the minister explained that the conditions for investment in solar power projects are attractive.

Guyana “The declining levelised cost of electricity produced from solar [photovoltaic] PV offers a cost-effective way to provide affordable energy for businesses and households, improve energy security, reduce our dependence on imported fossil fuels and take advantage of Guyana’s solar isolation levels. The readily available and falling prices of solar energy compared to the conventional fuel oil makes it an attractive alternative to displace fossil fuel use.”

Guyana’s need to achieve universal energy access, the minister noted, is what informs the government’s commitment to implement solar systems for off grid areas, expansion of the hinterland electrification programme, including replacement and upgrade of solar systems, and development of micro grids.

He reminded that the government removed import duties and Value Added Tax from machinery and equipment for obtaining, generating and utilising energy from renewable sources, including solar panels, batteries, inverters and LED bulbs. The minister added that there is a one-off tax holiday of two years for private sector investment in solar energy. This, the minister said, is in line with the LCDS.

Minister Indar encouraged all to be educated on solar energy and to support government’s initiatives. His message comes ahead of the 26th Conference of Parties on Climate Change, a United Nations event, which will be held in Glasgow, Scotland later this year.

He encouraged leaders and key stakeholders to continue to support solar energy development around the world, and to share resources and best practices, so as to provide the necessary technical and financial support for developing countries.